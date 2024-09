Shopify, Fiserv, and Adyen Just Partnered With This Beaten-Down Financial Stock. Is This Good for Investors?

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is one of the largest e-commerce players in the world, providing software services to many businesses. One of the tools it offers its customers is payment processing. And on Sept. 9, Shopify partnered with PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) to get the job done better.I should say Shopify expanded its partnership with PayPal because the two have worked together for some time to varying degrees. In fact, PayPal has a long history of scoring key partnerships. And it has even secured more partners than just Shopify in recent weeks.On Aug. 29, PayPal announced an expanded partnership with Fiserv (NYSE: FI), making it easier for Fiserv customers to use PayPal's features. And on Aug. 20, PayPal expanded its partnership with fellow financial technology (fintech) company Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) as well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool