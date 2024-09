Should Nvidia Investors Be Worried About This Statement from Broadcom's CEO?

There's no doubt Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the big winner of the first stage of the AI revolution. In the wake of OpenAI's ChatGPT debut in November 2022, virtually all businesses and cloud giants have clamored for its market-leading GPUs to fuel generative AI.Of course, as the outright leader, Nvidia was able to charge a pretty penny for its chips, as evidenced by its skyrocketing revenue and margins over the past 18 months.But as a reaction, most cloud computing giants have begun investing in their own custom accelerators, which are partially co-designed by ASIC companies Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Marvell Technologies.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool