:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
07.11.2025 10:19:00
Should Rivian Investors Be Alarmed After the EV Maker's Recent Move?
Automakers of all kinds, from the largest global automakers to full electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, have had plenty of strategy adjustments to make with the implementation of tariffs on imported vehicles and automotive parts, as well as the ending of the $7,500 EV purchase tax credit. Some automakers have paused vehicle launches and adjusted vehicle production, among other moves valued in the billions of dollars. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) announced that it is taking steps to cut workforce -- is it a red flag for investors?A witch's cauldron wasn't the only thing brewing this Halloween season, with changes brewing at EV maker Rivian. The automaker announced that CEO RJ Scaringe will serve as interim marketing chief as Rivian restructures key operations and slashes more than 600 jobs. The strategy is to integrate vehicle operations into its service team "to create fewer customer handoffs," said an internal memo, according to Automotive News. While this shake-up and round of layoffs shouldn't be a total surprise, it is larger than previous moves. Rivian cut about 1.5% of its workforce in September, and roughly 1% in June, while this round was closer to 4.5%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.