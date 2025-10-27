NOV Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLRE / ISIN: US62955J1034
|
27.10.2025 20:33:20
Should You Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock Before Nov. 4?
Share prices of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) soared to new highs recently on news of a transformative deal to supply chips for ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The surge in the share price comes ahead of the company's upcoming third-quarter earnings report, expected on Nov. 4.Quarterly earnings reports can cause volatility in the share price, but investors will be looking ahead to what management sees coming in 2026. Here's what you need to know to decide whether to buy now or wait until after the earnings news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOV Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.25
|Ausblick: NOV präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: NOV zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.09.25