Should You Buy Alphabet Stock Following Its Antitrust Defeat? 3 Tech Watchers Weigh In.

Well, it's official: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, has lost a landmark antitrust lawsuit in Federal court.On Aug. 5, Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Alphabet has illegally stifled competition in the online search market. In his 277-page ruling, Mehta concluded, "Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly."So, what does this all mean for Alphabet and its stock? In this article, three Motley Fool contributors discuss Alphabet's prospects and how investors should react.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool