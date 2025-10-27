Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
|
27.10.2025 09:05:00
Should You Buy Archer Aviation Stock While It Trades Below $13?
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) has become a popular stock in many investors' portfolios as the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) company builds its impressive Midnight aircraft and works to secure air-taxi customers.Amid its progress to tap into the expanding eVTOL market, investors have poured into Archer's stock, causing its share price to skyrocket 264% over the past year. But even with its promising aircraft technology and impressive returns, I think investors would do better to not launch into buying this stock right now. Here's why.
