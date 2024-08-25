|
25.08.2024 12:26:00
Should You Buy Archer Aviation While It's Below $5?
Imagine a world where you can jump into a flying taxi and avoid the traffic gridlock below to reach your destination. Although this idea sounds like something out of science fiction, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), also known as flying taxis, could be coming to a city near you.Flying taxis could change urban transportation as we know it, and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is one company looking to make it a reality. Its Midnight aircraft has met several key milestones as it works toward commercial operations.Most recently, Archer delivered its first aircraft to the U.S. Air Force and got a boost when Stellantis invested tens of millions more into the eVTOL company. Despite the news, Archer Aviation stock trades below $5 per share. Is now the time for investors to get in?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
