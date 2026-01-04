Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
|
04.01.2026 14:30:00
Should You Buy Archer Aviation While It's Under $8?
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is an aviation company selling a vision: A sky of air taxis ("Midnight" aircraft), carrying happy passengers above congested roads, on a 10-minute flight that would have taken an hour or more in the bumper-to-bumper traffic below.If you've ever sat in traffic like that (say, from New York City to Newark Liberty), you'd appreciate the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) craft that Archer is trying to operate. But if you've been watching this stock in 2025, you might be wondering if it, like the traffic it's trying to alleviate, might be gridlocked.Trading at under $8 a share, Archer is down about 22% over the past year. Is this a buying opportunity, or is the market telling you to wait?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Archer Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.