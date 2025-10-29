NOV Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLRE / ISIN: US62955J1034
29.10.2025 21:36:48
Should You Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock Before Nov. 1?
This will be a landmark year for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). The company's 95-year-old chief executive officer, Warren Buffett, will retire at the end of the year, concluding a 60-year run. Buffett led Berkshire Hathaway to astounding riches in his career, accumulating an overall gain through 2024 of 5,502,284% (versus 39,504% for the S&P 500). Buffett is a legendary leader and investor, with his buy-and-hold style mimicked by millions. The Oracle of Omaha amassed a mighty investment portfolio for Berkshire Hathaway as he transformed the company from a textile company to a $1 trillion conglomerate that owns insurance businesses, an energy business, real estate, and railroads.It's understandable to be skeptical about Berkshire Hathaway as an investment considering Buffett's influence. He will truly be missed. And that's at least part of the reason Berkshire Hathaway stock is underperforming the market, up only 5% so far this year versus the S&P 500's gain of 17%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
