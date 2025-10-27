Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
27.10.2025 02:18:00
Should You Buy BigBear.ai Stock Before Nov. 10?
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) is among the many artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that have been soaring in 2025. Its shares are up around 300% over the past 12 months through Oct. 22.On Nov. 10, the company is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings results. If its Q3 performance proves exceptional, the stock could rise. So is now the time to buy shares?Some key considerations suggest otherwise. Here's a look at the reasons why now isn't the time to buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!