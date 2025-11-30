NOV Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLRE / ISIN: US62955J1034
|
30.11.2025 11:15:00
Should You Buy BigBear.ai Stock Before Nov. 10?
Stocks of companies involved with artificial intelligence (AI) continue to be hot this year as demand remains robust for AI-powered products and services. Companies are investing heavily into next-gen technologies in an effort to reduce their personnel and overhead expenses, and improve profitability.One stock that generated impressive returns in 2025 is BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE: BBAI). Year to date, the data analytics company's shares are up by around 55%. And with a market cap of $3 billion, it's one of the smaller players in the growing AI world. But whether it can continue to soar higher will likely depend on whether its financial results look strong. The company plans to release its third-quarter numbers on Nov. 10 -- but should you invest in BigBear.ai before then?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
