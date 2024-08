Should You Buy Boeing While It's Below $175?

Down slightly more than 22% so far in 2024, it's been another disappointing year for Boeing (NYSE: BA). Still, no one is looking at buying Boeing for the company it is now. But there's a robust case for buying the stock based on the potential for its highly regarded new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, to turn the company around. Let's take a look at the bear and bull cases.There's no shortage of things to worry about with Boeing right now. Its core Boeing commercial airplanes (BCA) segment has suffered ongoing quality management issues with the 737 MAX. The problems, including a high-profile door blowout on an Alaska Air flight earlier in the year, caused the company to slow down deliveries to improve safety and quality.In addition, the recent and embarrassing news that Boeing had grounded its 777X test fleet after a failure only weeks after beginning Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification flight testing will surely test investors' patience.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool