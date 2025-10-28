Brookfield Incorporacoes Aktie
WKN DE: A0LCP7 / ISIN: BRBISAACNOR8
|
28.10.2025 08:33:00
Should You Buy Brookfield Asset Management While It's Below $60?
Shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) have slumped recently. They've fallen from their 52-week high of $64.10 down to the mid-$50s. That decline has driven its dividend yield up to around 3.2%, more than double the S&P 500's level of 1.2%. Here's a look at whether Brookfield's dip below $60 a share is a buying opportunity or if investors should wait for an even bigger pullback.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!