Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
28.10.2025 09:49:00
Should You Buy C3.ai Stock After Its 50% Drop This Year? Here's What Wall Street Thinks
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) got its start back in 2009 as a sustainability and energy management solutions business. It adjusted its business model a couple of times in the decade that followed, finally settling on an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused model in 2019. It now offers more than 130 ready-made AI applications to help businesses speed up their adoption of this revolutionary technology.Given the outsized investor interest in all things AI in recent years, it's a bit surprising that C3.ai stock has plummeted 50% so far in 2025. That decline was partly fueled by the unexpected retirement of CEO Thomas Siebel, who stepped away in September due to health issues. The company founder frequently played an active role in getting major deals over the line, so his departure resulted in a sharp decline in C3.ai's revenue during its most recent quarter.New CEO Stephen Ehikian is reported to have the skills and experience to help the company return to growth. That's got investors asking whether this year's dip in C3.ai stock is a buying opportunity? According to the consensus price target of the analysts tracked covering the stock, there might be reason for caution. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
