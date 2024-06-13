|
13.06.2024 10:25:00
Should You Buy Dell Technologies Stock After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?
One way for investors to tap into the potential growth opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) is to invest in companies like Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) that make computers and servers that enable individuals and businesses to access new AI-powered apps and services.Dell stock has been seeing the benefits of that AI bullishness for much of the year, but shares of the computer maker fell late last month after it posted its latest earnings numbers. Is this pullback a good buying opportunity for growth investors, or is it a warning sign that Dell's stock rose too fast, too soon?On May 30, Dell reported its fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings (for the quarter ending May 3). Revenue of $22.2 billion beat analyst expectations of $21.6 billion and was up 6% year over year. For Q2, Dell management forecasts revenue of between $23.5 billion and $24.5 billion (up 4.8% year over year at the midpoint of projections).
