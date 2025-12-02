Energy Transfer Aktie

Energy Transfer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ALSM / ISIN: US29278E1038

02.12.2025 11:45:00

Should You Buy Energy Transfer While It's Below $17.50?

Natural gas production in the U.S. is on an upward trajectory, fueled by advances in shale development and drilling technologies. As domestic energy demand surges, the U.S. is now the world's largest natural gas producer.This comes at the same time that the build-out of data centers, manufacturing, and infrastructure projects accelerates nationwide. Technology companies are turning to natural gas because it offers reliable, cleaner-burning energy that can be generated on-site.The country's natural gas presence continues to grow, supported by an expanding network of pipelines, processing facilities, and long-haul infrastructure built to move energy where it's needed most.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Energy Transfer Corp LP Partnership Interest When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Energy Transfer Corp LP Partnership Interest When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
