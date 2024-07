Should You Buy in July? Here's What History Says.

The market just wrapped up a sensational first half, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq climbing more than 14% and 18%, respectively. The S&P 500 confirmed a new bull market earlier in the year when it reached a record high and then went on to hit additional new highs as the months progressed.Growth stocks, especially those involved in the hot area of artificial intelligence (AI), led gains, contributing a great deal to the advance. Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon made up more than half of the S&P 500's first-half gain, according to J.P. Morgan Wealth Management.Now the question is whether you should buy stocks in July, right at the start of this second half of the year. Is it a good idea to dive in now, or should you wait for the next wave of earnings reports and more economic data later in the year? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool