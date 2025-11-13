Oklo Aktie

Oklo für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
13.11.2025 10:14:00

Should You Buy Oklo Stock While It's Below $120?

Picture, for a moment, the classic image of a nuclear power plant. The hourglass cooling tower, a plume of steam rising from the top, maybe some industrial equipment around it.Now strip the cooling tower from your mental image. And let's replace it with something else, something a little more pleasing on the eye: an eco-cabin in the woods, with a sharp roofline like a Nordic cathedral.That, in a nutshell, is the kind of reactor the nuclear start-up Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is trying to build.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oklomehr Nachrichten