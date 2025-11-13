Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
13.11.2025 10:14:00
Should You Buy Oklo Stock While It's Below $120?
Picture, for a moment, the classic image of a nuclear power plant. The hourglass cooling tower, a plume of steam rising from the top, maybe some industrial equipment around it.Now strip the cooling tower from your mental image. And let's replace it with something else, something a little more pleasing on the eye: an eco-cabin in the woods, with a sharp roofline like a Nordic cathedral.That, in a nutshell, is the kind of reactor the nuclear start-up Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is trying to build.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
