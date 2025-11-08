Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
08.11.2025 17:00:00
Should You Buy Oklo Stock While It's Under $171?
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) went public in 2024 by merging with a special purpose acquisition company co-founded by Sam Altman, the visionary behind ChatGPT. It's not hard to understand why Altman wanted to bring more attention to small modular nuclear reactor companies like Oklo. The artificial intelligence space is growing rapidly, but it will need more and more power to continue this growth. Small modular reactors (SMRs) like the ones Oklo specializes in could be a viable solution.Hype around AI and SMRs caused Oklo stock to balloon in 2024 and 2025. But after setting new all-time highs last month, shares have pulled back from around $171 to just above $120 as I write this on Nov. 5. Is this your chance to buy into this exciting growth stock at a discount?Oklo's stock has been surging due to rising hype, but so have the stock prices of other SMR names like NuScale Power and Cameco. The world is hungry for more clean energy. And despite decades of failures, it seems that the age of SMR technology is finally upon us. NuScale already has certified reactors under production. Oklo has nonbinding order agreements from data center operators like Equinix. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oklomehr Nachrichten
|
22.10.25
|Inside Oklo: the $20bn nuclear start-up still waiting to power up (Financial Times)
|
10.08.25
|Ausblick: Oklo zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Oklomehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oklo
|112,65
|5,53%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.