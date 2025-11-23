Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
23.11.2025 19:55:00
Should You Buy Oklo While It's Below $110?
Nuclear power is making a comeback. In recent years, numerous countries have come together to sign the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy by 2050. This initiative has also gained the support of several financial institutions. Meanwhile, in the U.S., rising electricity demands are making nuclear energy a top priority.Nuclear power is appealing because it's scalable, reliable, always-on, and zero-carbon. The nuclear buildout had stalled for several years, but things are turning around. Under U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. is aiming to "unleash American energy," and investing in nuclear energy is part of this plan. This is where Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) seeks its opportunity. The nuclear power start-up has the backing of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Not only that, but the current U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, is a former Oklo board member.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
