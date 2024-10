Should You Buy Polestar Stock While It's Below $2.50?

The stock of Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) has been on a tear recently, surging 108% since early August as it overhauled its management team and reestablished compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.However, the company has struggled with production delays, slower demand, and other factors, and the stock remains 88% below its price since going public in 2022. With its new management, is Polestar a good buy while the stock is below $2.50?Polestar is headquartered in Sweden, jointly owned by Volvo Cars and China's Geely Automobile Holdings. The company produces high-end premium electric vehicles (EVs) that compete with the likes of Tesla and Lucid.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool