06.06.2024 14:05:00
Should You Buy the Dip on These 3 Cryptocurrencies Before They Soar in Value?
Led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which is already up 60% this year, the crypto market appears to be on the cusp of a major bull market rally. However, not all major cryptocurrencies are up this year. Several popular cryptos are in the red for the first five months of 2024.The three cryptocurrencies that I'm most concerned about right now are XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC). These three cryptos are down 15% or more for the year, firmly putting them in "buy the dip" territory. But should you be buying the dip on any of them?Let's start with XRP, which has been in a holding pattern for much of the past two years. After briefly making a run at $2 in 2021, the crypto has been unable to regain any former momentum. It now trades for just $0.52. XRP is down 15% in 2024 and trades at a shocking 86% discount to its all-time high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
