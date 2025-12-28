Vistra Aktie
ISIN: AR0659507682
|
28.12.2025 22:02:00
Should You Buy Vistra While It's Below $170?
Shares of Vistra (NYSE: VST), the Texas-based power company, are still up more than 17% year to date but have fallen considerably from their 52-week high of $219. Should you buy the stock while it's below $170? Let's evaluate what's happening with Vistra.Vistra is one of the strongest publicly traded utility companies of the past few years. It's benefited from pricing volatility, increasing demand for electricity, and its solid growth in nuclear.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
