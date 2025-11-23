Carnival Aktie
WKN: 120071 / ISIN: GB0031215220
|
23.11.2025 10:22:00
Should You Forget Carnival Corp Stock? Why You Might Want to Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock Instead.
Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has drawn investor interest for many reasons. Travel stocks remain popular, and the company's market lead in the cruise line industry and the continued strength in bookings undoubtedly contribute to its popularity.Nonetheless, amid the focus on the large cruise stocks, Viking (NYSE: VIK) launched its IPO. The company's immense success and advantages in the cruise industry could ultimately deliver higher returns for investors. Here's why.
