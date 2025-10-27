IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
27.10.2025 02:07:00
Should You Forget IonQ and Buy 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Right Now?
Quantum computing could transform many industries -- including pharmaceutical discovery, materials science, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity -- as the technology becomes more efficient. Some experts believe quantum computing will be the next big technological wave, which is why startups like IonQ are getting a lot of attention from investors right now.The company's quantum computers use trapped ions to perform computations, which could potentially offer more accurate and scalable solutions than other quantum hardware. But many estimates still put the real-world benefits of quantum computing years down the road.As such, I think it's better for most investors to focus their attention on artificial intelligence opportunities right now, which still have many more years of potential growth. Here are two companies that will likely be better investments than IonQ stock in the coming years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
