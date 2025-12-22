Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
22.12.2025 10:10:00
Should You Worry About an AI Bubble in 2026? Evidence is Piling Up, and Here's What it Shows.
Investors always are on the lookout for the next big thing. And over the past few years, this has been artificial intelligence (AI). The technology has promised to transform processes and operations as well as spark game-changing discoveries -- and the idea is that all of this could lead to massive earnings growth across the corporate world. Some companies, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Amazon, already are generating billions of dollars in revenue thanks to AI.And that's why investors have piled into these players, driving the S&P 500 to what soon may be three straight double-digit annual gains. But in recent times, some investors have worried about the enormous spending levels at certain AI companies, as well as the high valuations of stocks. This has led to a pullback among AI stocks and other growth companies.Now, as you think of what's ahead in 2026, should you worry about an AI bubble? The evidence is piling up, and here's what it shows.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
