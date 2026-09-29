Sibanye Stillwater Aktie

Sibanye Stillwater für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P0BU / ISIN: US82575P1075

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29.09.2026 08:33:01

Sibanye-Stillwater adds A2X secondary listing

SIBANYE-Stillwater will add a secondary listing on South Africa’s A2X exchange from October 6, giving investors another platform on which to trade its shares.

The precious metals producer said on Tuesday its ordinary shares had been approved for trading on A2X.

Its primary listing on the JSE and its secondary listing of American depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange will remain unchanged.

Sibanye-Stillwater said the additional listing would broaden access to its shares and give shareholders more choice, while potentially supporting trading liquidity. No new shares will be issued and the group’s issued share capital will not change.

A2X is a licensed South African stock exchange that provides a secondary trading venue for listed companies. It is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority of the South African Reserve Bank.

Sibanye-Stillwater is one of the world’s larger producers and refiners of platinum group metals and is also a major gold producer.

Its portfolio spans mining, metals processing and recycling operations across five continents.

The post Sibanye-Stillwater adds A2X secondary listing appeared first on Miningmx.

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