Sidus Spac a Aktie

Sidus Spac a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C9GT / ISIN: US8261651025

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.07.2026 14:48:12

Sidus Space Appoints Alan Khalili As CFO

(RTTNews) - Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU), a space and defense technology company, on Friday appointed Alan Khalili as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 27.

Khalili will take over from John Burke, who served as interim CFO during the company's transition period.

Khalili has more than 20 years of executive financial leadership experience across the space, satellite and technology sectors.

On June 1, Adarsh Parekh resigned as CFO, effective June 1, to pursue a different role in a different geography and John Burke was appointed interim CFO.

Sidus Space is currenlty trading 1.26% lesser at $1.9650 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sidus Space Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.