30.08.2024 06:30:07
Siegfried opens new quality control lab in Minden
Siegfried inaugurated its new state-of-the-art quality control lab in Minden. The new facility further improves the operational efficiency and readies the site for the completion of the new large-scale production plant.
Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry headquartered in Zofingen (Switzerland), inaugurated its new state-of-the-art lab in Minden, Germany. The new facility hosts workstations for more than 60 employees and high precision equipment across an area of more than 600 square meters. The new lab combines several quality control units in one location, creating synergies and efficiencies as well as increasing the overall quality control capacity across the site.
The facility will provide the additional quality control capacities needed upon the completion of the new large-scale production plant, which is currently under construction. The new production facility will host approximately 100 cubic meters additional reactor capacity and will significantly increase the capacity for Siegfried’s Drug Substance activities, expanding the technological capabilities and the flexibility of Siegfried’s global network.
Reto Suter, Chief Executive Officer ad interim and Chief Financial Officer: "The new lab facility further strengthens our manufacturing site in Minden and highlights our commitment to offer the most advanced quality control services to our customers, ensuring the safety of the products we produce for millions of patients worldwide. It further underpins our commitment to operate a world class drug substances manufacturing network."
With the opening of the new lab and the plant under construction, Siegfried further strengthens its footprint in Germany, where it has two sites in Minden and Hameln. At its two German sites, Siegfried manufactures a wide range of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), as well as finished drug products like vials and ampoules.
