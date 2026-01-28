Sienna Resources Aktie

Sienna Resources für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XCQ0 / ISIN: CA82621E1060

28.01.2026 15:19:53

Sienna Resources Enters Binding Joint Venture To Explore Lithium Potential In Nevada

(RTTNews) - Sienna Resources Inc. (SIEN.V) has announced on Wednesday a binding joint venture agreement with Cruz Battery Metals and Adelayde Exploration. The joint venture will focus on exploring the deep-basin lithium brine potential in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

The joint venture covers 115 mineral claims spanning approximately 2,300 acres, surrounded by lithium assets held by leading lithium producers SLB and Pure Energy Minerals. The claims are located near Albemarle's long-producing Silver Peak mine.

Under the agreement, each partner will retain legal title to its claims while holding a one-third beneficial interest. Costs, liabilities, and benefits will be shared equally among the three companies.

Sienna Resources stated that consolidating the land package enhances its appeal to larger partners and expands drilling access to deeper brine formations. This move comes as lithium prices remain elevated, underscoring the strategic importance of this project.

SIEN.V closed Wednesday's trading at CAD 0.135, up CAD 0.005 or 3.85 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

