Sify Technologies: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its second quarter fiscal year 2026 through 2027 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) reported a 31% revenue increase driven by rapid expansion in data centers and long-distance network infrastructure. Building physical capacity to house artificial intelligence computing requires heavy upfront capital, but securing long-term tenant contracts shields the balance sheet from unexpected drops in utilization. Three things management said stand out.

Indian demand for data center power outpaces local construction capability, letting infrastructure providers command higher lease rates without alienating enterprise tenants. Management is leveraging this imbalance to convert a 113-megawatt contracted backlog into high-margin revenue over the next three quarters.

Hyperscale cloud operators and enterprise clients need dedicated, high-capacity fiber routes to connect scattered computing facilities across India. Building out national long-distance fiber networks creates a proprietary connectivity backbone that converts basic data hosting into sticky digital infrastructure.

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