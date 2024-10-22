Siili Solutions Plc Financial calendar and annual general meeting 2025

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 22 October 2024 at 15:15 EEST

Siili Solutions Plc publishes its financial reports in 2025 as follows:

Financial statement bulletin for 2024 on 13 February 2025

Annual report 2024, including a sustainability report in accordance with CSRD, on week 11

Business review for January-March 2025 on 22 April 2025

Half-yearly report for January-June 2025 on 12 August 2025

Business review for January-September 2025 on 21 October 2025

Financial statement bulletin 2024 and half-yearly report for 2025 will be published on or about 9:00 am. Business reviews will be published on the abovementioned days on or about 10:00 am at the latest.

The annual general meeting of Siili Solutions Plc is planned to be held on 8 April 2025 in Helsinki, Finland.

Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005. www.siili.com/en