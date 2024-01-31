|
Silence Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference
Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence” or the "Company”), an experienced and innovative biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines, today announced the Company will participate in a fireside chat at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference on Wednesday, February 7th at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The live webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conference.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include zerlasiran designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and divesiran designed to address rare hematological diseases, including polycythemia vera. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.
