23.04.2024 15:03:47
Silo Announces Positive Data From PK Study Of SPC-15 For Intranasal Treatment Of Anxiety, PTSD
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) announced positive results from the pharmacokinetic or PK study of SPC-15, an intranasal treatment for anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.
As part of the small animal dose-ranging study, the SPC-15's activity was evaluated over a 7-day period, focusing on absorption, distribution, and excretion processes.
Previous findings from the non-GLP study showed that SPC-15 was rapidly absorbed and provided consistent exposure over 24 hours, supporting once-daily human intranasal dosing.
Following the non-GLP study, upcoming steps include a progressive intellectual and neurological deterioration study, as well as a GLP study, scheduled to start in 2024.
The company stated that these studies are necessary before submitting an Investigational New Drug application for SPC-15 to the FDA.
