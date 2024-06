Simply Good Foods Reports Higher Profit In Q3, Beating Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Thursday reported net income of $41.43 million or $0.41 per share for the third quarter, higher than 35.17 million or $0.35 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue on increase in Quest volume.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.50 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts of $0.48 per share.

Sales for the quarter increased to $334.76 million from $324.79 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $337.66 million.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year net sale to increase 4 percent to 6 percent.