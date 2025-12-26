Sirius XM Aktie
WKN DE: A1W8XE / ISIN: US82968B1035
|
26.12.2025 18:22:00
Sirius XM Is Down 9% in 2025. Is This a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity Before the Stock Goes Parabolic?
The U.S. stock market is on track to close out 2025 with another double-digit percentage return. But not every company contributed positively to that result. For example, as of Friday morning, Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares were down by around 9% year to date. This continues a disappointing streak: The stock has tanked by 67% over the past five years. Yet after this latest decline, is it possible that Sirius XM has become a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity? The answer rests on the business, its fundamentals, and its valuation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sirius XM Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.