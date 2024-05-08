Sitio Royalties Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $18.7 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $47.7 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $151.4 million from $150.8 million last year.

Sitio Royalties Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $18.7 Mln. vs. $47.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.10 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $151.4 Mln vs. $150.8 Mln last year.