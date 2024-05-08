08.05.2024 22:16:27

Sitio Royalties Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $18.7 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $47.7 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $151.4 million from $150.8 million last year.

Sitio Royalties Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $18.7 Mln. vs. $47.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.10 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $151.4 Mln vs. $150.8 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Questar Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Questar Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Freundlicher Start ins Wochenende: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen