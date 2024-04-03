Sitio Royalties Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) ("Sitio”) today announced that it will report operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Sitio will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 9, 2024 to discuss its first quarter 2024 operating and financial results. Participants can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 in the United States, or 1-404-975-4839 in other locations, with access code 994633, or by webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/623060425. Participants may also pre-register for the event via the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=f9a4bca4&confId=62882. The conference call, live webcast, and replay can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Sitio’s website at www.sitio.com.

About Sitio Royalties Corp.

Sitio is a shareholder returns-driven company focused on large-scale consolidation of high-quality oil & gas mineral and royalty interests across premium basins, with a diversified set of top-tier operators. With a clear objective of generating cash flow from operations that can be returned to shareholders and reinvested, Sitio has accumulated over 250,000 NRAs through the consummation of over 190 acquisitions to date. More information about Sitio is available at www.sitio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate,” "believe,” "continue,” "could,” "estimate,” "expect,” "intends,” "may,” "might,” "plan,” "seeks,” "possible,” "potential,” "predict,” "project,” "prospects,” "guidance,” "outlook,” "should,” "would,” "will,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations and predictions. See "Risk Factors” in Sitio’s publicly filed documents with the SEC for a discussion of risk factors that affect Sitio’s business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them. Sitio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

