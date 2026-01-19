|
19.01.2026 07:55:32
Sitowise Appoints Mikko Korhonen As First CTO
(RTTNews) - Sitowise Group Oyj (1FT.F, SITOWS.HE), a provider of buildings, infrastructure, and digital solutions, on Monday said it has appointed Mikko Korhonen as Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Group Management Team, effective March 1.
Korhonen joins the company from Sofigate, where he served as CIO and Head of IT.
The appointment marks Sitowise's first CTO role, replacing CIO Turo Tinkanen, who announced in October that he will step down.
The company said the move is aimed at strengthening the use of technology, automation and AI in engineering, consulting and project work.
On Friday, Sitowise closed trading 3.69% lesser at EUR 2.3500 on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!