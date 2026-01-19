19.01.2026 07:55:32

Sitowise Appoints Mikko Korhonen As First CTO

(RTTNews) - Sitowise Group Oyj (1FT.F, SITOWS.HE), a provider of buildings, infrastructure, and digital solutions, on Monday said it has appointed Mikko Korhonen as Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Group Management Team, effective March 1.

Korhonen joins the company from Sofigate, where he served as CIO and Head of IT.

The appointment marks Sitowise's first CTO role, replacing CIO Turo Tinkanen, who announced in October that he will step down.

The company said the move is aimed at strengthening the use of technology, automation and AI in engineering, consulting and project work.

On Friday, Sitowise closed trading 3.69% lesser at EUR 2.3500 on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump mit Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Konflikt: ATX und DAX vor tieferem Start -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden am Montag mit Verlusten erwartet. Zum Wochenstart geht es an den Märkten in Fernost größtenteils abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen