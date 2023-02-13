Six UBS Advisor Teams in the Atlanta Area Named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that six advisor teams in the firm’s Southeast Wealth Management Market have been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023.

"Congratulations to these advisors and their teams on this industry achievement,” said Robert Tamarkin, Southeast Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Together, they leverage the full spectrum of UBS’s capabilities to provide their clients with holistic financial advice and personalized services.”

"These advisors and their teams exemplify the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and commitment to their clients, and it’s truly gratifying to see them acknowledged for their success and long-standing dedication to clients,” added Sterling Zerbe, Southeast Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA.

The Wealth Management teams named to the list in the UBS Southeast Market include:

Bridgeline Wealth Management: Travis Propst & Trent Douglas (Atlanta, GA)

Compass Financial Advisors: Robert Goldstein, Amanda Levi Goldstein, Brian David, Todd Kennedy & Ernie Moncrieff (Atlanta, GA)

Harbor View Wealth Management: James Malatos, Daniel Emerson, Angelo Esposito, Scott Emereson & David Randall (Atlanta, GA)

The 770 Group: Bill Pahl, Scott Serafin, Casey Jones, Jake Pace & Christine Lizaso (Atlanta, GA)

The Stephenson/Baun Wealth Management Group: Hugh Stephenson & Cromwell Baun (Atlanta, GA)

OakRing Wealth Partners: David Saltzman, Kevin Haynes, Kevin Townsend King, Peter Stephen Knoop II, Nicklus Caplenor (Alpharetta, GA)

The inaugural Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list features more than 2,800 teams with cumulative assets of roughly $4 trillion. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including telephone, virtual and in-person interviews.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/.

