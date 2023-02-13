Six UBS Private Wealth Advisor Teams in the Southeast Market Named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List

UBS announced today that six Private Wealth Management teams in the firm’s Southeast Market have been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023.

"These advisors and their teams have achieved a remarkable level of success by providing their clients with the highest levels of expert financial advice and world-class service,” said Lane Strumlauf, Southeast Market Executive at UBS Private Wealth Management. "We are incredibly proud to see them recognized among the top wealth management teams in Georgia, Tennessee and Louisiana, and especially to see the Family Office Partners team ranked #1 in Tennessee. We congratulate them all on this prestigious industry achievement.”

The Private Wealth Management teams named to the list in the UBS Southeast Market include:

Atlanta, GA

Key Partners: Tim Dod, Brad Roberts, Brent Lane & Justin Pugh

The ESOP Group: Leslie Lauer, Rebecca Glasgow & Curt Rubinas

The LeDoyen Price Group: Van Price, Jon LeDoyen & Jeremy Mykulak

Nashville, TN

Family Office Partners:* Kent Kirby, Dominic Calvani & Benji Walker *Ranked #1 in Tennessee

Parham | Deidiker Family Wealth Advisors: Jana Lisle Parham & Nick Deidiker

Lafayette, LA

Exit Planning & Wealth Consulting Group: Ben Domingue, Travis Frayard, Shawna Prejean & Rick Frayard

The inaugural Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list features more than 2,800 teams with cumulative assets of roughly $4 trillion. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including telephone, virtual and in-person interviews.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/.

