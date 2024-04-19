|
19.04.2024 04:57:11
SK Telecom Partners With Aptos, Brevan Howard, Microsoft To Launch Aptos Ascend For Financial Market
(RTTNews) - SK Telecom (SKM) announced a collaboration with Aptos Labs, Brevan Howard, and Microsoft to introduce Aptos Ascend, a comprehensive suite of institutional solutions for the global financial market.
The partnership integrates SKT's Wallet-as-a-Service product and the secure Aptos blockchain to deliver end-to-end solutions, including a permissioned network and Digital Asset Controls.
With Brevan Howard's expertise, Aptos Ascend aims to facilitate digital currency and asset management for banks and financial institutions responsibly and at scale.
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) joins as Aptos Labs' consulting partner, leveraging its global proficiency in decentralized finance, digital assets, and AI to implement the solutions.
The suite, powered by Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI Service, along with SKT's regulatory-compliant Web3 technology, promises innovative trade finance offerings within a decentralized, scalable, and data-rich network.
