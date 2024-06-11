Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS) is demonstrating its highly reliable power isolation solutions suitable for AI data servers and electric vehicle (EV) charging, including the newest addition to its isolation portfolio the Si82Fx, at PCIM Europe. The new Si82Ex and Si82Fx families of isolated gate driver solutions for power switching offer precise and matched timing specifications, selectable current output and high noise immunity that enable high-efficiency power converter designs critical for energy management in AI data server power supplies and EV charging applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610256133/en/

Skyworks Showcases Industrial and Automotive Isolation Solutions at PCIM Europe, Stand 6-200 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The current push toward electric mobility and the growing prevalence of AI-driven data processing are resulting in demand for advanced isolation devices,” explained Rudye McGlothlin, vice president and general manager of power and isolation products at Skyworks. "Flexible configuration, output modes, and application appropriate package options empower designers to create highly customized solutions that precisely meet the demands of their applications while optimizing operation and longevity of their systems.”

Additional demonstrations at PCIM Europe 2024 include:

Digital isolator Si86Sx family featuring 6 kV isolation, low-power modes, CMOS thresholds, and high noise immunity which is useful in applications like AI server power supplies.

The Si89xx family of isolated analog amplifiers, voltage sensors and delta-sigma modulated (DSM) devices that provide precise measurement of current and voltage allowing for accelerated electric automotive charging.

RS-485 transceivers with CMOS isolation technology that protect systems from high voltages and transient noise for industrial applications requiring isolated interfaces with systems like ProfiBus or ModBus.

Isolated smart switches that offer performance and reliability for AI infrastructure while enabling efficient data processing and management. The Si83x family offers up to four isolated switches with low resistance in a single package.

Skyworks will be exhibiting at PCIM Hall 6, Stand 200 in Nuremberg from June 11 - 13, 2024.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog and mixed-signal semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® market index (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates,” "expects,” "forecasts,” "intends,” "believes,” "plans,” "may,” "will” or "continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; delays in the standardization or commercial deployment of 5G or AI technologies; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; our products’ ability to perform under stringent operating conditions; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors” section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610256133/en/