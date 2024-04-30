|
30.04.2024 22:14:48
Skyworks Solutions Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $183.3 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $232.8 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $250.7 million or $1.55 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $1.05 billion from $1.15 billion last year.
Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $183.3 Mln. vs. $232.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.
