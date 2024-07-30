30.07.2024 22:31:43

Skyworks Solutions Inc. Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $120.9 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $195.8 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $195.1 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.5% to $905.5 million from $1071 million last year.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $120.9 Mln. vs. $195.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $905.5 Mln vs. $1071 Mln last year.

