SLB OneSubsea Granted Contract By Equinor For Phase 3, Stage 2 Of North Sea Troll Project

(RTTNews) - SLB (SLB) announced Friday it has been awarded a sizeable contract by Equinor ASA (EQNR) to its OneSubsea joint venture. The award leverages an existing long-term contract for the execution of the second stage of Phase 3 for Equinor's Troll project in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

To accelerate field delivery of the subsea tieback to existing infrastructure, SLB OneSubsea will leverage configurable solutions compliant with NCS2017+ for standardized subsea production systems for application in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The objective for Troll Phase 3, Stage 2 is to accelerate production from the reservoir equivalent to about 55 billion standard cubic meters of gas.

The Troll field is located in the northern part of the North Sea, offshore Norway. The 8-well project, with a tieback to the Troll A Condeep platform, is the latest to be signed under the collaborative frame agreement signed with Equinor in 2017 and further cements SLB OneSubsea's position as a trusted supplier to Equinor.

The expanded scope includes nine standard NCS2017+ vertical trees including wellheads, tubing hangers, subsea control modules, compact bridge modules with wet gas flow meters, two 4-slot templates, topside controls integration, and two umbilicals.