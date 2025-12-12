Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB Aktie
WKN DE: A0LA5K / ISIN: SE0000872095
|
12.12.2025 14:30:32
Sobi Announces CHMP's Positive Opinion For Aspaveli
(RTTNews) - Sobi (SOBI.ST) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorisation of Aspaveli or pegcetacoplan for the treatment of adult and adolescent patients with C3 glomerulopathy or primary immune-complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis. The CHMP recommendation is based on positive results from the Phase 3 VALIANT study.
The company said the approval decision by European Commission is expected in the first quarter of 2026. Sobi and its partner Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have global co-development rights for systemic pegcetacoplan.
