:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
28.10.2025 09:30:00
Social Security Benefits Get a Historic COLA in 2026 -- It May Be Too Small for Retirees
On Oct. 24, the Social Security Administration announced the official cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 despite the government shutdown. Retired workers and other recipients will receive an additional 2.8% in benefits next year to offset rising prices across the economy.That 2.8% COLA is three-tenths of a percentage point larger than the 2.5% pay increase beneficiaries received this year. It's also a historic figure because it brings the average COLA over the last four years to 4.6%, a level last seen four decades ago when oil shocks caused inflation to spike.However, more than half of retired workers surveyed by The Motley Fool said the COLAs were insufficient in 2024 and 2025, and many Social Security beneficiaries will likely feel the same way about the COLA in 2026. Read on to learn more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!