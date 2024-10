Social Security's 2025 COLA Gets Announced in Less Than a Week. Here's Why the News Will Be Good and Bad.

There's a reason Social Security benefits are eligible for an automatic cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) each year. Many seniors get the bulk of their income from Social Security. Without COLAs, people in that boat would be guaranteed to lose buying power over time due to inflation.If you've been searching all over the internet trying to get information about next year's Social Security COLA, the good news is that your wait can come to an end this week. On Oct. 10, the Social Security Administration will finally be able to make an official COLA announcement.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool