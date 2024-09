Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Is Shaping Up to Be a Double-Edged Sword for Retirees

For most retired Americans, Social Security provides more than just a monthly check. The income they receive forges a financial foundation during their golden years.Over the last 23 years, national pollster Gallup has surveyed retirees to gauge their reliance on America's leading social program. Consistently, between 80% and 90% of respondents noted they need their Social Security check to cover at least some portion of their expenses, including 88% of those surveyed in April 2024.With so many aging Americans counting on Social Security to shore up their finances, it should come as little surprise that the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is the most-anticipated reveal of the year. This unveiling is now less than two weeks away.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool